Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen Walters
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match
HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2. Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
Into the Finals for Ohatchee
Calhoun County – Ohatchee earns third trip to Calhoun County Volleyball Tournament finals in school history, first since 2009, plays traditional finalist Alexandria for title Monday at JSU CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT Lower Bracket Matches Weaver 3, Saks 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) Piedmont 3, Weaver 1 (25-7, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17) Wellborn 3, White Plains 0 (25-22, 25-17, […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
Nick Saban Furious With The Media This Monday Afternoon
Alabama's Nick Saban is having a tough time keeping his cool with the media this week. Heisman winner Bryce Young exited last Saturday's game vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas with a shoulder injury. Naturally, the media is asking him questions about Young's status and how the Alabama ...
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 7
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
What Arkansas’ Sam Pittman said about Alabama after near comeback
Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Shelby Reporter
UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser
CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
