Oregon State

KTVZ

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation’s most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state’s driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Don Bolduc isn’t making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can’t seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall, he said he doesn’t know what happened. He said: “I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information.” Bolduc is running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

