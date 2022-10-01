Read full article on original website
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
California refinery outages push Oregon gas prices back toward record highs, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, putting a severe crimp in supplies for the region, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. For the week, the national average for...
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation’s most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state’s driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
Population is ‘exploding’ in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was...
Here’s the disaster relief Hurricane Ian survivors can request, but it’s not always easy to get
As those battered by Hurricane Ian contend with the storm’s aftermath, a multitude of federal, state and local agencies, along with nonprofit and charitable groups, are stepping in to provide for Florida residents’ immediate needs and to help them start rebuilding their lives. Nearly 2,800 people sought a...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States,...
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Don Bolduc isn’t making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can’t seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall, he said he doesn’t know what happened. He said: “I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information.” Bolduc is running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
