Murfreesboro, TN

Harris has 414 yards passing, UTSA beats Middle Tennessee

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener.

Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and ran for two short-yardage scores to cap long scoring drives. Harris has 1,724 yards passing in five games this season.

Brenden Brady added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTSA (3-2, 1-0).

Chase Cunningham completed 35 of 56 passes for 368 yards with a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), which upset then-No. 25 Miami 45-31 last week. Darius Bracy had a 53-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

UTSA has won four straight in the series.

