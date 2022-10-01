ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

SPOTLIGHT GAME: Troup gets 63-6 win over Quitman to open district play

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7Cob_0iHeFy7Z00

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – In their first home game since one of their players suffered a serious head injury, the Troup Tigers got a home win over the Quitman Bulldogs to open district play on Friday night.

The Troup Tigers are keeping Cooper Reid in their hearts and minds this season

The final score was: 63-6.

Next week, Troup will head to Edgewood, and Quitman will be off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Winnsboro prepares for unbeaten showdown with Mount Vernon

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro Red Raiders have been rolling this season, sitting at 6-0 and enjoying the fruits of their labor. They call themselves the “Rugged Red” crediting their dedication to the weight room for their success. “We spend a lot of time in here all summer long, before school, after and during […]
WINNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Quitman, TX
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Troup, TX
Troup, TX
Education
Troup, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#The Troup Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore College shuts out Cisco 34-0

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers could not have asked for a better start Friday afternoon when they hosted the Cisco College Wranglers. Kan’Daylon Wilson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Rangers kept on rolling, as they shut the Wranglers out 34-0. Kilgore will be off next week before hosting […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College mourning death of head women’s basketball coach

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced the death of head women’s basketball coach Tiffany Jackson on Tuesday. She was 37-years-old and passed away after battling cancer, said UT Austin Athletics. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the […]
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas senior surprised with motorcycle ride

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas senior received a sweet surprise recently. Barbara Kelly has a youthful spirit and was a motorcyclist for more than 20 years. She owned a Yamaha and had about six different motorcycles in the past. Kelly lives at The Hamptons of Tyler senior living, and the staff decided to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hands on a Hardbody play visits East Texas for the first time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Patterson Nissan in Longview gained international fame with their Hands on a Hardbody contest, and Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing it back to East Texas putting the truck center stage. Based on the 1997 documentary, the play focuses on 10 contestants all vying for one thing. “Some kind of… desperate people […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Where to watch the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of the year again when the Texas Rose Festival Parade will make its way through Tyler! Thousands of people line the streets near the Rose Garden to watch the parade, but what should you do if you’re not able to attend the parade? The Texas Rose Festival Parade […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Quitman ISD Superintendent finalist named

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Quitman ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday Sept. 26 to announce the sole finalist for Quitman ISD Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent Chris Mason. The board unanimously named Mason and he is slated to begin his role as Superintendent on Jan. 1 of next year, after the retirement of current Superintendent Mrs. […]
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans visit with first responders during National Night Out

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Several East Texas towns celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. This is a way for families to get to know law enforcement. Bullard’s National Night Out brought the community and first responders together to build a partnership between the two. “It allows the local first responders to spend time with the community […]
BULLARD, TX
101.5 KNUE

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy