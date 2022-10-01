SPOTLIGHT GAME: Troup gets 63-6 win over Quitman to open district play
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – In their first home game since one of their players suffered a serious head injury, the Troup Tigers got a home win over the Quitman Bulldogs to open district play on Friday night.The Troup Tigers are keeping Cooper Reid in their hearts and minds this season
The final score was: 63-6.
Next week, Troup will head to Edgewood, and Quitman will be off.
