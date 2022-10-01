ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Football Frenzy: Amazing catches highlight Section V action

By Carl Jones, AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z50UV_0iHeFrwU00

Pittsford 26, Aquinas 17

Jackson Green had two touchdowns to power the Panthers to their second win of the season.

Tied at 10 midway through the third, Green hauled in a long catch to get the Panthers into scoring range. The Princeton football commit then caught his second touchdown of the game to give Pittsford a 16-10 lead.

He would have another long catch and run to eventually set up a Nathan Rodi rushing touchdown to start the fourth quarter to extend the margin to 23-10. Green finished the day with eleven receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Li’l Irish would answer. Sophomore quarterback Ben Newman, in for an injured Mykel White, found Eimaj Giddens for a spectacular touchdown to make it just a one-score game.

Aquinas would get the ball back with five minutes left, but Rodi recorded a sack on fourth down to get the ball back. Pittsford kicked a field goal to put the game on ice.

Sophomore running back CJ Robinson had a stellar day in the loss for Aquinas, rushing for 198 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown.

Pittsford (2-3) will look to knock off undefeated UPrep on the road on Saturday evening while Aquinas (1-4) will host Fairport on Friday night.

Schroeder 38, Thomas 0

The Warriors defense pitched their second shutout of the season as they defeated rival Thomas 38-0.

The Schroeder defense has held opposing offenses to just 9.2 points per game through five games of play.

Senior quarterback Drew Pagano had another outstanding performance completing 16 of his 20 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Justin Maier led the Warriors receiving core with five catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

The Washington brothers put on a show with a pair of highlight catches for scores. Torance Washington had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler had an amazing catch in the third quarter.

Schroeder (5-0) heads back home next Friday, October 7 th to take on Olympia/Odyssey. Thomas (2-3) looks to get back to .500 against Churchville-Chili the same night.

East Rochester/Gananda 44, Waterloo 14

Manny Sepulveda set program records for both touchdowns and receptions in a career as the Bombers rolled past the Tigers.

Sepulveda had four receptions for 30 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the night with 102 receptions for his career, just the second player in the Section V record books to hit that mark.

Brayden Dohse threw four touchdowns on the day, the other going to Miles Caviness. the senior wideout finished with seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Daniels had ten carries for 96 yards, Cadearrell Sneed, Jr. finished with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Landon Cartagena also found the end zone on the ground.

East Rochester/Gananda (4-1) will hit the road to take on Midlakes next Saturday while Waterloo (0-5) will try and get their first win of the season next Friday night when they host York/Pavilion.

Canandaigua 27, Brockport 21

Sophomore Mason DePew recovered a fumble and took it 31-yards to the house for the game-winning score in the Braves come-from-behind win over Brockport.

Brockport held a 14-0 midway through the 2 nd quarter after a pair of touchdown passes from Landon Scott. With less than a minute to go in the half, Tre’mell Coleman punched it in down on the goal line to make it a one-score game.

Late in the third quarter, Drew Williamee threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sean Olvany to cut the deficit to 14-13. On the ensuing drive, Scott hit Nathan Parker on a quick slant who took it 67 yards to the end zone to increase the lead to 21-13.

Tysheed Crockton introduced himself to the game on the next kickoff returning 90 yards for a score to tie the game up at 21.

Williamee had a good day at the office with 135 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott finished with 145 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Canandaigua (4-1) will hit the road next Friday, October 7th to take on Eastridge. Brockport (2-3) will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Irondequoit the same evening.

McQuaid 14, Fairport 0

John Harding had both touchdowns for the Knights as their defense pitched their first shutout of the season in a low-scoring battle.

Harding scored his touchdowns both on the ground, the first in the second quarter and his final score in the third.

The second touchdown was set-up by a long and wild punt return. Gabe Zawallow fielded the punt and was about to be pulled down by a Red Raider defender. However, he pitched the ball to Harding who ran inside the five-yard line for a highlight-reel play.

McQuaid (4-1) will host Rush-Henrietta on Saturday afternoon while Fairport (1-4) will travel to Aquinas on Friday night.

Brighton 21, Churchville-Chili 14

The Bruins got back on track after a tough loss a week ago in their 21-14 win over Churchville-Chili.

Six minutes into the contest, Gavin Parks rumbled in from 11 yards out for the first score of the game. Later in the first, Parks ran it in from one yard out to increase the lead to 14-0.

The score would stay that way until Alex Miller punched it in to make it a 21-0 game. The Saints marched back later in the frame after Chase Shepanski threw a dime in the corner of the end zone to Josh Campbell to put Churchville-Chili on the board.

Shepanski threw another touchdown pass to Brock Osborne with 39 seconds remaining in the contest to cut the deficit to 21-14. However, Brighton would recover the onside kick to effectively end the game.

Brighton (4-1) will travel to Spencerport next Friday, October 7 th in a pivotal Class A1 matchup. Churchville-Chili (1-4) will host Thomas the same night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Football
City
Rochester, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
westsidenewsny.com

Coach Rich Lipani recognized for his 200th career win

On September 23, Hilton Cadets football coach Rich Lipani was recognized for his 200th career win. Hilton High School Principal Jeff Green and Superintendent Casey Kosiorek presented Lipani with the game ball from his 200th win which came on September 16 with the Cadets 34-12 win against Churchville-Chili. Bill Smith from the Merton Williams art department designed the game ball. Lipani is the fifth coach in Section V history to reach the milestone. He has been coaching football for 37 years, 34 of them at Hilton.
HILTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Aquinas
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The man police say fired shots around the area of 200 Ellicott street on Friday evening has been identified as 22 year old Tarrance Williams of Batavia. The incident began with a report of gunshots at about 6 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a male walking nervously with what appeared to be a gun on his person. A man matching the description provided was spotted by Sgt. Dan Coffey walking on the Ellicott Trail a short distance from the incident location. When Coffey attempted to stop the individual for an interview, the man fled on foot and Coffey chased him from Evans Street to Court Street. Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams recently entered a guilty plea in County Court to a charge of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd — a charge that indicates prosecutors believe he possessed enough of a controlled substance that he intended to sell it. He is awaiting sentencing on that conviction. There have been no reports of any injuries from the gunshots.
BATAVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Frenzy#Braves#American Football#Fairport
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
BRIGHTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy