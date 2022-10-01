Football Frenzy: Amazing catches highlight Section V action

Pittsford 26, Aquinas 17

Jackson Green had two touchdowns to power the Panthers to their second win of the season.

Tied at 10 midway through the third, Green hauled in a long catch to get the Panthers into scoring range. The Princeton football commit then caught his second touchdown of the game to give Pittsford a 16-10 lead.

He would have another long catch and run to eventually set up a Nathan Rodi rushing touchdown to start the fourth quarter to extend the margin to 23-10. Green finished the day with eleven receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Li’l Irish would answer. Sophomore quarterback Ben Newman, in for an injured Mykel White, found Eimaj Giddens for a spectacular touchdown to make it just a one-score game.

Aquinas would get the ball back with five minutes left, but Rodi recorded a sack on fourth down to get the ball back. Pittsford kicked a field goal to put the game on ice.

Sophomore running back CJ Robinson had a stellar day in the loss for Aquinas, rushing for 198 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown.

Pittsford (2-3) will look to knock off undefeated UPrep on the road on Saturday evening while Aquinas (1-4) will host Fairport on Friday night.

Schroeder 38, Thomas 0

The Warriors defense pitched their second shutout of the season as they defeated rival Thomas 38-0.

The Schroeder defense has held opposing offenses to just 9.2 points per game through five games of play.

Senior quarterback Drew Pagano had another outstanding performance completing 16 of his 20 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Justin Maier led the Warriors receiving core with five catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

The Washington brothers put on a show with a pair of highlight catches for scores. Torance Washington had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler had an amazing catch in the third quarter.

Schroeder (5-0) heads back home next Friday, October 7 th to take on Olympia/Odyssey. Thomas (2-3) looks to get back to .500 against Churchville-Chili the same night.

East Rochester/Gananda 44, Waterloo 14

Manny Sepulveda set program records for both touchdowns and receptions in a career as the Bombers rolled past the Tigers.

Sepulveda had four receptions for 30 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the night with 102 receptions for his career, just the second player in the Section V record books to hit that mark.

Brayden Dohse threw four touchdowns on the day, the other going to Miles Caviness. the senior wideout finished with seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Daniels had ten carries for 96 yards, Cadearrell Sneed, Jr. finished with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Landon Cartagena also found the end zone on the ground.

East Rochester/Gananda (4-1) will hit the road to take on Midlakes next Saturday while Waterloo (0-5) will try and get their first win of the season next Friday night when they host York/Pavilion.

Canandaigua 27, Brockport 21

Sophomore Mason DePew recovered a fumble and took it 31-yards to the house for the game-winning score in the Braves come-from-behind win over Brockport.

Brockport held a 14-0 midway through the 2 nd quarter after a pair of touchdown passes from Landon Scott. With less than a minute to go in the half, Tre’mell Coleman punched it in down on the goal line to make it a one-score game.

Late in the third quarter, Drew Williamee threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sean Olvany to cut the deficit to 14-13. On the ensuing drive, Scott hit Nathan Parker on a quick slant who took it 67 yards to the end zone to increase the lead to 21-13.

Tysheed Crockton introduced himself to the game on the next kickoff returning 90 yards for a score to tie the game up at 21.

Williamee had a good day at the office with 135 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott finished with 145 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Canandaigua (4-1) will hit the road next Friday, October 7th to take on Eastridge. Brockport (2-3) will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Irondequoit the same evening.

McQuaid 14, Fairport 0

John Harding had both touchdowns for the Knights as their defense pitched their first shutout of the season in a low-scoring battle.

Harding scored his touchdowns both on the ground, the first in the second quarter and his final score in the third.

The second touchdown was set-up by a long and wild punt return. Gabe Zawallow fielded the punt and was about to be pulled down by a Red Raider defender. However, he pitched the ball to Harding who ran inside the five-yard line for a highlight-reel play.

McQuaid (4-1) will host Rush-Henrietta on Saturday afternoon while Fairport (1-4) will travel to Aquinas on Friday night.

Brighton 21, Churchville-Chili 14

The Bruins got back on track after a tough loss a week ago in their 21-14 win over Churchville-Chili.

Six minutes into the contest, Gavin Parks rumbled in from 11 yards out for the first score of the game. Later in the first, Parks ran it in from one yard out to increase the lead to 14-0.

The score would stay that way until Alex Miller punched it in to make it a 21-0 game. The Saints marched back later in the frame after Chase Shepanski threw a dime in the corner of the end zone to Josh Campbell to put Churchville-Chili on the board.

Shepanski threw another touchdown pass to Brock Osborne with 39 seconds remaining in the contest to cut the deficit to 21-14. However, Brighton would recover the onside kick to effectively end the game.

Brighton (4-1) will travel to Spencerport next Friday, October 7 th in a pivotal Class A1 matchup. Churchville-Chili (1-4) will host Thomas the same night.

