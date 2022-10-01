Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
