Cartoonist Kim Jung Gi has died of a “sudden heart attack” aged 47.In a statement shared on Wednesday (5 October), collaborator Hyun Jin Kim announced that the South Korean artist had died on Monday (3 October) in Paris.“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” he wrote.“After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.”Hyun continued: “After having done so...

