Seattle, WA

theScore

Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006

The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
KUOW

Inside the Mariners' locker room: 'It's just so, so wet'

Lookout Landing's Kate Preusser joins Soundside to share her experience in the locker room after the Mariners beat the A's to secure their spot in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. You couldn't have scripted it any better: Bottom of the ninth, two outs, full count, and...
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Playoff drought ended, Mariners on 'cusp of something pretty special' in Seattle

The drought has ended, and Seattle has a playoff baseball team again. Wait, that’s not quite right. The drought has ended! Seattle has a playoff baseball team again!. Yep, that’s better. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners will play in the postseason. The clinching moment was fittingly dramatic, coming when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh smashed a ninth-inning pitch over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park, giving the M’s a walk-off win over the A’s on Saturday night and securing an AL wild-card spot.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
