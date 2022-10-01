Read full article on original website
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had only a brief moment to talk about the first pitching victory of his career. He was too busy getting ready to catch the second game of the doubleheader. Torrens became the first position player to earn the win in Seattle history after the...
Detroit Tigers defeat Seattle Mariners, 4-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (65-93) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-71) When: 9:40 p.m. Monday. Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle. ...
theScore
Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006
The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch, follow final game of 2022
Season finale: Detroit Tigers (66-95) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72) When: 4:10 p.m. Wednesday Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
KUOW
Inside the Mariners' locker room: 'It's just so, so wet'
Lookout Landing's Kate Preusser joins Soundside to share her experience in the locker room after the Mariners beat the A's to secure their spot in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. You couldn't have scripted it any better: Bottom of the ninth, two outs, full count, and...
Sporting News
Playoff drought ended, Mariners on 'cusp of something pretty special' in Seattle
The drought has ended, and Seattle has a playoff baseball team again. Wait, that’s not quite right. The drought has ended! Seattle has a playoff baseball team again!. Yep, that’s better. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners will play in the postseason. The clinching moment was fittingly dramatic, coming when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh smashed a ninth-inning pitch over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park, giving the M’s a walk-off win over the A’s on Saturday night and securing an AL wild-card spot.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays clinch home-field advantage in the wild-card series as Seattle loses to Detroit
Playoff baseball is returning to Toronto. The Blue Jays came into play on Monday with their magic number for clinching the top wild-card spot in the American League down to two. A 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles pushed that number to one and then the Blue Jays clinched as the Seattle Mariners lost by a score of 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers.
FOX Sports
Mariners' clinch celebration a magical moment for Seattle players, fans alike
When the ball off the bat of Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh clanged off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe in right field, I did what I assume the other 44,000-plus Mariners fans at the ballpark and thousands more across the country did. I gasped. I screamed. I looked...
