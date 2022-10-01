Pine Tree now 1-1 in district play after road win over Nacogdoches
LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Pine Tree Pirates are now 1-1 in district play after getting a home win on Friday night against Nacogdoches.
The final score was: 49-14.
Next week, Nacogdoches will host Hallsville, while Pine Tree will head to Whitehouse.
