Longview, TX

Pine Tree now 1-1 in district play after road win over Nacogdoches

By Christa Wood
 4 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — The Pine Tree Pirates are now 1-1 in district play after getting a home win on Friday night against Nacogdoches.

Play of the Night: Nacogdoches’ trick play against Whitehouse

The final score was: 49-14.

Next week, Nacogdoches will host Hallsville, while Pine Tree will head to Whitehouse.

Winnsboro prepares for unbeaten showdown with Mount Vernon

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro Red Raiders have been rolling this season, sitting at 6-0 and enjoying the fruits of their labor. They call themselves the “Rugged Red” crediting their dedication to the weight room for their success. “We spend a lot of time in here all summer long, before school, after and during […]
WINNSBORO, TX
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7

The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
East Texas senior surprised with motorcycle ride

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas senior received a sweet surprise recently. Barbara Kelly has a youthful spirit and was a motorcyclist for more than 20 years. She owned a Yamaha and had about six different motorcycles in the past. Kelly lives at The Hamptons of Tyler senior living, and the staff decided to […]
TYLER, TX
Hands on a Hardbody play visits East Texas for the first time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Patterson Nissan in Longview gained international fame with their Hands on a Hardbody contest, and Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing it back to East Texas putting the truck center stage. Based on the 1997 documentary, the play focuses on 10 contestants all vying for one thing. “Some kind of… desperate people […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Where to watch the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of the year again when the Texas Rose Festival Parade will make its way through Tyler! Thousands of people line the streets near the Rose Garden to watch the parade, but what should you do if you’re not able to attend the parade? The Texas Rose Festival Parade […]
TYLER, TX
East Texans visit with first responders during National Night Out

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Several East Texas towns celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. This is a way for families to get to know law enforcement. Bullard’s National Night Out brought the community and first responders together to build a partnership between the two. “It allows the local first responders to spend time with the community […]
BULLARD, TX
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Football
Sports
Wiley College mourning death of head women’s basketball coach

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced the death of head women’s basketball coach Tiffany Jackson on Tuesday. She was 37-years-old and passed away after battling cancer, said UT Austin Athletics. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the […]
MARSHALL, TX
Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Brookshire Brothers Breaks Ground at New Huntington Location

In a little over a year from now, residents of Huntington and nearby areas will experience the doors opening of a brand new Brookshire Brothers grocery store in their community. The property will also feature a Tobacco Barn, convenience store, and fuel station. The groundwork has already begun, but on...
HUNTINGTON, TX
Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
TYLER, TX
