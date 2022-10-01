Read full article on original website
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
semoball.com
Notre Dame tennis advances to district finals with sweep of Poplar Bluff
The Notre Dame Bulldogs swept Poplar Bluff 5-0 on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School to advance to the Class 1 District 1 championship. Bulldogs coach Donna Ryan felt her team going 3-0 in doubles set the table for success. “We always try to do that with every...
semoball.com
Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff
A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
semoball.com
Talented seniors leading the way for Kelly softball
BENTON, Mo — Southeastern Missourians won’t find Leah Lambert throwing dinner rolls or ‘serving up all the fixin’s,’ but instead can catch the right fielder leading the Kelly Lady Hawks on the softball diamond this fall. Lambert is one of the team’s four seniors, along...
semoball.com
High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home
Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland
Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
semoball.com
Hess 'perseveres' his way into SEMO FB lore
ST. CHARLES – Four years ago, Geno Hess was just another face in the Southeast Missouri State offensive backfield during his freshman season. “He wasn’t good enough to play,” ninth-year Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz said. Three years ago, All-American running back Marquis Terry graduated, which elevated Hess...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 1: Meadow Heights earns silver bracket win at Perryville Tournament
The Meadow Heights Panthers (16-8) won the silver bracket championship on Saturday after finishing third in pool play, defeating Bernie, Scott City and Notre Dame of St. Louis in bracket play for the title. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum led the Panthers in the tournament with 33 kills and six blocks, while...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 3: Neelyville runs away with 12-2 win over Cape Central
Neelyville (24-3) took a mercy-rule 12-2 win at home against Cape Central (8-18) on Monday. Senior Ki Bogan led Cape Central with two hits and a run scored in the game, while Isabella Pattengill and Morgan Patrick both finished with hits for the Tigers. Neelyville hosts Doniphan (10-8) at 4...
semoball.com
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 1: Saxony Lutheran’s Hillin and Haley reign in district doubles play
Saxony Lutheran took part in the individual Class 1 District 2 tournaments on Saturday, with sophomores Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley taking first place on the doubles courts as a pair. The two defeated Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara with two 6-1 games to advance to the sectional...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts
Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
semoball.com
Elliott Shostak and Matt Chaney release book detailing history of SEMO Football
Two former members of the Southeast Missouri State football program teamed up to release a book detailing the program’s long history. Eliott Shostak and Matt Chaney’s book titled, “SEMO Football Player Stories And Program History,” released on Aug. 9. Shostak’s inspiration for the book was a...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
KFVS12
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
KFVS12
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
