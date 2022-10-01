ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

semoball.com

Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff

A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Talented seniors leading the way for Kelly softball

BENTON, Mo — Southeastern Missourians won’t find Leah Lambert throwing dinner rolls or ‘serving up all the fixin’s,’ but instead can catch the right fielder leading the Kelly Lady Hawks on the softball diamond this fall. Lambert is one of the team’s four seniors, along...
BENTON, MO
semoball.com

High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home

Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
BROSELEY, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland

Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
LEOPOLD, MO
semoball.com

Hess 'perseveres' his way into SEMO FB lore

ST. CHARLES – Four years ago, Geno Hess was just another face in the Southeast Missouri State offensive backfield during his freshman season. “He wasn’t good enough to play,” ninth-year Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz said. Three years ago, All-American running back Marquis Terry graduated, which elevated Hess...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts

Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY

