A former Russian state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine and who was later charged with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, said on Wednesday that she is no longer abiding by house arrest rules. Marina Ovsyannikova separately was charged in August for taking part in a street protest and holding a banner reading: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed (in Ukraine). How many more children should die for you to stop?” A former state-controlled Channel One employee, Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted under a new law that penalizes statements against the military and that was enacted shortly after Russian troops moved into Ukraine. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest pending an investigation and trial, but over the weekend her ex-husband claimed she had escaped with her young daughter.
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran. The release of...
Liz Truss to give government powers to override human rights court
Liz Truss has said she will bring in new powers that will allow the government to overrule human rights rulings by the European court.During her speech to Tory conference the prime minister said the Home Secretary Suella Braverman would be in charging of overseeing the passage of the legislation."Our brilliant new Home Secretary will be bringing forward legislation to make sure that no European judge can overrule us,” Ms Truss told delegates.More follows...
