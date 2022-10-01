ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Bret Hart Will Be Central To Future Episode Of Tales From The Territories

In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com

Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode

Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her

Carmella trended on Twitter yesterday when an explicit video that was said to be of her and Corey Graves leaked online. However, according to the woman herself, it’s not her. Fans had claimed that the tattoo the man in the video has is the same as Graves’, but the tattoo was added digitally and doesn’t match the original video. Carmella wrote:
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery

– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
The Independent

Kim Jung Gi death: Visual artist dies of ‘sudden’ heart attack in Paris aged 47

Cartoonist Kim Jung Gi has died of a “sudden heart attack” aged 47.In a statement shared on Wednesday (5 October), collaborator Hyun Jin Kim announced that the South Korean artist had died on Monday (3 October) in Paris.“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” he wrote.“After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.”Hyun continued: “After having done so...
411mania.com

VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories Debuting Tomorrow

VICE TV will debut their new series Tales From the Territories tomorrow at 9 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Memphis Wrestling. This includes a roundtable discussion with Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel. Next week’s episode will look at Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman.
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Wonders If He Can Ever be The Top Guy in WWE Living in the Roman Reigns Era

– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Rollins will face Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at the event. During the interview, Rollins was asked if he ever felt like he was the best or top guy in WWE and wondered if he ever can make it to that level in the era of Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique

Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On How A Chance Encounter Led To Creation of ‘Too Much’

In an interview with the Wrestling with Johners podcast (via Fightful), Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about how a chance meeting with Vince McMahon led to the creation of Too Much. Too Much was the name of his tag team with Brian Christopher before the two had a gimmick overhaul and became Too Cool.
411mania.com

Triple H Says He Always Wanted A Feud With Rey Mysterio

Triple H had many memorable feuds in his career, but one he always wanted and never got was Rey Mysterio. The WWE executive spoke with LADbible for a recent interview and was asked about guys he always wanted to feud with and didn’t, to which he named Mysterio. You can check out some highlights below:
