Bret Hart Will Be Central To Future Episode Of Tales From The Territories
In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode
Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
Carmella trended on Twitter yesterday when an explicit video that was said to be of her and Corey Graves leaked online. However, according to the woman herself, it’s not her. Fans had claimed that the tattoo the man in the video has is the same as Graves’, but the tattoo was added digitally and doesn’t match the original video. Carmella wrote:
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
Kim Jung Gi death: Visual artist dies of ‘sudden’ heart attack in Paris aged 47
Tonight’s Midseason Premiere of The Walking Dead Will Feature a Wrestling Subplot
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s midseason premiere of The Walking Dead will feature a pro wrestling-themed subplot. There will be several wrestlers competing in a Triple Threat Match as part of a celebration of The Commonwealth. The report notes that the wrestling ring will be the centerpiece of a...
VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories Debuting Tomorrow
VICE TV will debut their new series Tales From the Territories tomorrow at 9 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Memphis Wrestling. This includes a roundtable discussion with Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel. Next week’s episode will look at Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman.
New Trailer Arrives For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever With Ironheart, Namor and More
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the last film of the MCU’s Phase 4. The trailer features more footage of Namor, some footage of Ironheart in her suit and a better shot at the new Black Panther. The trailer suggests...
Seth Rollins Wonders If He Can Ever be The Top Guy in WWE Living in the Roman Reigns Era
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Rollins will face Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at the event. During the interview, Rollins was asked if he ever felt like he was the best or top guy in WWE and wondered if he ever can make it to that level in the era of Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights:
Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique
Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
Scotty 2 Hotty On How A Chance Encounter Led To Creation of ‘Too Much’
In an interview with the Wrestling with Johners podcast (via Fightful), Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about how a chance meeting with Vince McMahon led to the creation of Too Much. Too Much was the name of his tag team with Brian Christopher before the two had a gimmick overhaul and became Too Cool.
Triple H Says He Always Wanted A Feud With Rey Mysterio
Triple H had many memorable feuds in his career, but one he always wanted and never got was Rey Mysterio. The WWE executive spoke with LADbible for a recent interview and was asked about guys he always wanted to feud with and didn’t, to which he named Mysterio. You can check out some highlights below:
