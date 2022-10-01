Read full article on original website
Salida Volleyball falls to 4A #10 Woodland Park in Straight Sets
The Panthers pounced on the Spartans and dropped them in 3 sets 25-10, 25-14, 25-18. Salida will be in action on the volleyball court again on Thursday against the Atlas Prep Gryphons. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in...
Sunday, October 2nd Weather
Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more widespread today and into next week. The higher elevations above 11,000 feet could see a few inches of wet snow accumulations through tonight. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 43. The San Luis...
It’s Pumpkin Patch Season!
Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch will be held over two weekends in October, this weekend–the 7th, 8th, and 9th and 14th, 15th, and 16th. The Pumpkin Patch will be at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center off Highway 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs. Proceeds from this event...
Forest Service to Resume Prescribed Burns After 90-Day Pause
The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a public meeting Monday, Oct. 3rd, from 7 pm to 8 pm at the Buena Vista Community Center concerning an upcoming prescribed fire project. The Forest Service is resuming controlled burns after a 90-day national pause to review its processes and make improvements. The...
HRRMC Auxiliary funds new equipment for hospital and clinics
The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary recently funded several pieces of equipment for HRRMC and the Buena Vista Health Center. The Auxiliary raised a total of $10,000 to purchase vital equipment, including a specialized wheelchair, breathalyzer, imaging equipment, a leg press machine for inpatient rehabilitation and patient walkers, and equipment for the HRRCM Cancer Wellness Program.
