Athens, AL

Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
DECATUR, AL
Douglas D. England

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Douglas Dwight England came into this world on August 21, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was the second of four sons born to William Luke England, Sr., and Alice Ruth Wells England. Doug started elementary school at age five and attended elementary and high school in Decatur and Birmingham, Alabama. He began playing the drums in the fifth grade and continued playing drums in elementary, high school and college bands. Doug graduated from Decatur’s Lakeside High School in 1960 and began attending college at Tuskegee Institute where he earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. While at Tuskegee, Doug played in the college marching and concert bands, and the jazz orchestra. During this time period he also earned money playing drums for a locally popular R&B, and jazz band.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
Decatur church providing hurricane relief

Project Unify, a non-profit group that provides aid to communities in need, headed to Cape Coral, Florida Sunday with a truckload of supplies. Following the first images of Hurricane Ian's disastrous path, members of the group started planning how they could help the cities hit hardest by the hurricane. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
New Huntsville restaurant The Curry elevates local Indian options

For the past year or so, the parking lot at 607 Andrew Jackson Way has mostly been empty. On Sunday around noon though, the lot was filled with cars. Locals had flocked there to check out The Curry, a new Indian restaurant that opened this weekend in the building last home to pizzeria Mario’s Five Points, which shuttered last October, and for decades housed country-cooking fave Mullins Restaurant, which closed in 2014.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
CULLMAN, AL
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation

Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
ALABAMA STATE
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
HARTSELLE, AL
Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County

A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey was ejected from the vehicle....
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
JASPER, AL

