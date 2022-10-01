Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Toyota Field prepares to host 1st college football game, another economic boost for Madison
A big economic boom is coming to Town Madison. This comes as Toyota Field prepares to host its first ever college football game at what is otherwise known as the home of the Minor League Baseball team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Rob Sternberg, senior director of production and entertainment...
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
The Decatur Daily
Douglas D. England
CHATTANOOGA, TN — Douglas Dwight England came into this world on August 21, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was the second of four sons born to William Luke England, Sr., and Alice Ruth Wells England. Doug started elementary school at age five and attended elementary and high school in Decatur and Birmingham, Alabama. He began playing the drums in the fifth grade and continued playing drums in elementary, high school and college bands. Doug graduated from Decatur’s Lakeside High School in 1960 and began attending college at Tuskegee Institute where he earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. While at Tuskegee, Doug played in the college marching and concert bands, and the jazz orchestra. During this time period he also earned money playing drums for a locally popular R&B, and jazz band.
Buc-ee's in Athens to hold hiring event in preparation for November opening
With its opening planned for November, the Buc-ee's being built in Athens is aiming to hire 250 employees at an Oct. 11-13 hiring event. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAAY-TV
Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville. Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne. Britt is described as being about...
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
CSX working on railroad crossings in Athens
CSX will be working on railroad crossings in Athens from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning tonight and continuing through Saturday morning, but the Hobbs Street and Sanderfer Road crossings will remain open.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church providing hurricane relief
Project Unify, a non-profit group that provides aid to communities in need, headed to Cape Coral, Florida Sunday with a truckload of supplies. Following the first images of Hurricane Ian's disastrous path, members of the group started planning how they could help the cities hit hardest by the hurricane. The...
New Huntsville restaurant The Curry elevates local Indian options
For the past year or so, the parking lot at 607 Andrew Jackson Way has mostly been empty. On Sunday around noon though, the lot was filled with cars. Locals had flocked there to check out The Curry, a new Indian restaurant that opened this weekend in the building last home to pizzeria Mario’s Five Points, which shuttered last October, and for decades housed country-cooking fave Mullins Restaurant, which closed in 2014.
DU closes 19th Avenue for rest of the week
Effective immediately and through close of business Friday, 19th Avenue Southeast will be closed to thru-traffic while a Decatur Utilities contractor installs water mains at 19th and Church Street.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
thisisalabama.org
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation
Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
Fish found in Alabama removed from endangered species list
A fish species found in some northeast Alabama waters and throughout the Tennessee River has been removed from the endangered species list.
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County
A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey was ejected from the vehicle....
outdooralabama.com
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
