With the cost of living soaring, we’re all feeling the pinch and looking for ways to save money. One of the easiest places to start cutting back is the kitchen, says celebrity chef and actor Lisa Faulkner.Thanks to her busy schedule and family life – she co-presents John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV with her husband, MasterChef’s John Torode, among other things – she’s got plenty of money-saving hacks and budget-friendly recipes up her sleeve. Following these principles, the chef has created five meals for four for under £25, in partnership with Ocado. Scroll down to get her top...

