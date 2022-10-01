ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Finn Bass moves into ITA Main Draw

Baylor men’s tennis had three competing on Tuesday in the second day of the ITA All-American Championship qualifying rounds. Finn Bass went undefeated, advancing into the main draw of the tournament. Bass faced a familiar foe in TCU’s Sander Jong, ranked No. 58 in the ITA preseason rankings. The...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX

