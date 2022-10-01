Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Biden offers stark 'Armageddon' warning on the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. "First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact...
Clayton News Daily
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it
Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The uprising has received...
Clayton News Daily
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity's most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year's announcement ranked among the most closely watched -- and complicated -- decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Clayton News Daily
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning. North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks -- a prolific number, even...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus share Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine -- Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties -- have won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski. The new laureates were honored for "an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the...
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.
Clayton News Daily
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
A Marine who hated Muslims went to a mosque to plant a bomb. His intended victims ended up saving his life
As soon as some members of the Islamic Center of Muncie saw the man coming toward them, they knew he was trouble. He was a big guy with broad shoulders, marching toward their mosque with his head down and his face flushed red from what looked like anger. It was Friday at Muncie Islamic Center in Muncie, Indiana, and the mosque was filling with people who had come for afternoon prayers. As an outsider with a USMC tattoo on his right forearm and a skull tattoo on his left hand, he stood out.
Clayton News Daily
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
Clayton News Daily
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
A 4-year-old girl wipes her mother's tears inside a migrant respite center in El Paso, Texas. An act of love this mom says her daughter has made more times than she can remember since they left their native Nicaragua. "She would tell me, 'Mom, don't cry.'" Yensel Castro says. Castro...
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
Comments / 0