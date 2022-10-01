ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riesel, TX

fox44news.com

New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
kut.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Stadium Rules for Upcoming Mexia Football Games

Below is information for the Football games in Mexia this week. Please be aware the district has a clear bag policy, and all spectators will pass through a metal detector. –https://www.mexiaisd.net/o/mexia-independent-school-district/page/online-ticket-sales. –Ticket access is available on 10/05/22 at 8:00 am according to their website. –District passes will be accepted w/o...
MEXIA, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

WACO, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged

Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX

