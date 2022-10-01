My name is Theresa Frederick. I’m currently at KWKT Fox/44 as an Account Executive. Over the years, I’ve completed 40 years in sales, accomplished a 17-mile open-ocean kayaking trip along the Napoli Coast in Kauai. It was so rigorous but beautiful in some areas. Hard work for anything worthwhile is quite an accomplishment . My other achievements include completing 9 marathons over the years. Now, I’d rather walk with my new Aussi Shephard/ Husky mix. Pecos is his name. He keeps up the pace and drags me along. I love being outdoors when the temperature is nice outside. I enjoy hobbies like gardening, biking, and the pool on a hot summer day. I’ve lived in Waco for 35 years and built friendships along the way. I’m a mom of 3 and have 3 grandchildren. I can’t wait to meet you and I look forward to working with the Fox family again.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO