fox44news.com
New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
Baylor Bears' RB/WR Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal
Fifth year senior running back played in 43 career games for the Bears.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
Buyout too big to fire Jimbo Fisher, but Texas A&M will push for staff overhaul | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss Jimbo Fisher's struggles this season at Texas A&M, what changes could be made.
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
kut.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Stadium Rules for Upcoming Mexia Football Games
Below is information for the Football games in Mexia this week. Please be aware the district has a clear bag policy, and all spectators will pass through a metal detector. –https://www.mexiaisd.net/o/mexia-independent-school-district/page/online-ticket-sales. –Ticket access is available on 10/05/22 at 8:00 am according to their website. –District passes will be accepted w/o...
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
fox44news.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Paul Finebaum was on ESPN Radio this morning with Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. Very quickly the conversation turned to Jimbo Fisher and his struggles this season at Texas A&M. If there were any questions about Fisher being on the “hot seat”, Finebaum quickly squashed them. “This is...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
WacoTrib.com
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000
TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
