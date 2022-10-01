Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest
The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal
Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Houston Chronicle
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas
Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
KWTX
Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (19) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
kut.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Highway 110 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas Agustin, 19 of Tyler, lost control of his […]
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
KWTX
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
Comments / 0