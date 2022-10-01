ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riesel, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest

The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WacoTrib.com

Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Finn Bass moves into ITA Main Draw

Baylor men’s tennis had three competing on Tuesday in the second day of the ITA All-American Championship qualifying rounds. Finn Bass went undefeated, advancing into the main draw of the tournament. Bass faced a familiar foe in TCU’s Sander Jong, ranked No. 58 in the ITA preseason rankings. The...
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Bledsoe-Miller Community Center launches Toddler Time program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise. The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area day care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.
