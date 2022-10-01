Q. Our first question is from Lanny who wants to know: Is KJ in or out of the Mississippi State game? Your best guess. A. My guess is, he will play. Pittman was vague about the whole thing. Said KJ has a mild case of whatever he has. It could be four days or 28 days. I’d say that sounds like concussion protocol although Pittman refused to call it that. But if it’s mild I say he plays.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO