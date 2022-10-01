Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time
The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe. The USS Gerald Ford is the first new aircraft carrier designed in "over 40 years,"...
Albany Herald
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies' second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring North...
Comments / 0