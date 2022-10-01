Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Finn Bass moves into ITA Main Draw
Baylor men’s tennis had three competing on Tuesday in the second day of the ITA All-American Championship qualifying rounds. Finn Bass went undefeated, advancing into the main draw of the tournament. Bass faced a familiar foe in TCU’s Sander Jong, ranked No. 58 in the ITA preseason rankings. The...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest
The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal
Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (19) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Bledsoe-Miller Community Center launches Toddler Time program
Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise. The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area day care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.
WacoTrib.com
Funerals set for victims of five McGregor shooting victims; suspect remains in hospitalized
Funeral services are set this week for three adult women and two teenagers shot to death Sept. 29 in two adjacent houses in McGregor, while the suspect in the shooting remained hospitalized and waiting to be booked into McLennan County Jail. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, was in Texas Rangers custody at...
WacoTrib.com
UPDATED: McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'
The suspect in last week’s shooting that killed five in McGregor will remain in the hospital at least another two weeks, while people close to the slain shed light on pieces of what unfolded during the shooting. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three from...
WacoTrib.com
Federal grant will help Waco's Klaras Center shelter homeless and trafficked youth
The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has received nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to continue its Safety Net program through the Klaras Center for Families. The grant will continue to fund respite services the Klaras Center provides for homeless, runaway and trafficked youth in the region...
