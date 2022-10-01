ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Fan catches Judge’s record 62nd homer on fly

As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy