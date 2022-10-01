ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

theadvocate.com

West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory

It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WAFB.com

Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Community Charter varsity football

Slaughter Community Charter School football teams have started the season with success. The varsity team is undefeated, and the junior varsity and middle schools teams have also racked up wins. The middle school team recently defeated Caneview 7-6 and Kenilworth. The junior varsity recently lost to West Feliciana 35-22. In...
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
