Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
theadvocate.com
What does a national TV game mean for local teams? A lot says former Redemptorist, LSU star
Eyes might be locked on top recruits, including Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, when the Panthers host fourth-ranked Zachary for a Thursday game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. There is more to it than just national exposure, says Jeremy Hill. The former Redemptorist and LSU running back who went...
theadvocate.com
Waiting game: As construction continues, Denham Springs eyes home games in final weeks
Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker. As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues,...
theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
theadvocate.com
Inside LSU's players-only meeting Jayden Daniels initiated to fix the passing game
They all felt responsible for the issues in the passing game, so LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers gathered Monday for a players-only meeting initiated by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The players wanted to work on the problems that limited LSU to 85 yards passing — including five in the...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory
It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
theadvocate.com
What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
theadvocate.com
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WAFB.com
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter Community Charter varsity football
Slaughter Community Charter School football teams have started the season with success. The varsity team is undefeated, and the junior varsity and middle schools teams have also racked up wins. The middle school team recently defeated Caneview 7-6 and Kenilworth. The junior varsity recently lost to West Feliciana 35-22. In...
theadvocate.com
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
theadvocate.com
Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
wbrz.com
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill filling area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
