The NWSL announced the playoff schedule for the 2022 season on Sunday, and San Diego Wave FC now know the road ahead of them. Wave FC will host the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 pm PT in the opening round of the playoffs. San Diego, as the No. 3 seed, will play one more home game this year, and if they beat the Red Stars to advance, any remaining games in the campaign will come on the road.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO