Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves around 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 4.0 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 06/05 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 3-4 NONE 06/06 PM 2.5 0.0 -0.4 2-3 NONE 07/06 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.4 2 NONE
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2 NONE 03/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 04/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 3 NONE 05/09 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 4.2 2.2 2.3 6-7 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.8 1.8 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.0 2.0 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 05/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.7 4-5 MINOR 05/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.1 3.3 3.1 7 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.0 2.2 2.9 7-8 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.8 3.0 2.8 8 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.6 1.8 2.3 5-6 MINOR 05/05 PM 5.2 2.4 2.1 1-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 8.3 3.8 3.6 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.1 2.6 3.3 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.5 3.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.1 1.6 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.9 2.4 2.0 1-2 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.9 2.9 2.8 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.8 4-5 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.3 2.3 2.2 4 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 3 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.7 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 9.0 4.4 3.4 1 MAJOR 04/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.2 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 7.6 3.0 2.1 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.3 1.7 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 7.2 2.6 1.6 1 MINOR
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Areas of fog this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less through 9 am. Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility under one quarter mile at times. There may be rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Motorists should reduce speed and leave extra distance between vehicles in areas of dense fog.
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
Flood Advisory issued for Ward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Ward. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 756 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monahans, Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Roy Hurd Memorial Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 18:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-04 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Utuado FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 545 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao and Utuado. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 03:23:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Minor to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The river overflows its banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.9 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 10/05/1948. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 11.1 Tue 8 pm 9.6 7.9 6.9 6.3 5.9
Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Culberson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY At 630 PM CDT /530 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Minor to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Homes and bogs flood, water approaches State Road 72. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 09/14/1960. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 11.0 Tue 8 pm 10.6 10.1 9.6 9.1 8.7
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING Tide levels are lowering due to a more north to even north- northwest wind. While some minor tidal flooding can occur overnight and again Wednesday it may not be widespread enough to warrant an advisory.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and is expected to continue to rise through this week, surpassing the previous record flood of 6.1 feet later this week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.3 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.0 Tue 9 pm 6.1 6.2 6.3 6.3 6.3
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Golovin. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Significant erosion is possible. In Golovin, the old runway may be inundated. West of Golovin, high surf is anticipated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 5 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected with the high tides early Thursday morning, and again Friday morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING Tide levels are lowering due to a more north to even north- northwest wind. While some minor tidal flooding can occur overnight and again Wednesday it may not be widespread enough to warrant an advisory.
