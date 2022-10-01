ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EDT

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are awaiting daylight Saturday to assess the damage from the storm’s second strike. Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a post-tropical cyclone driving heavy rains across parts of North Carolina and Virginia and toward the Northeast. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it's blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida and three deaths in Cuba previously. But authorities say they expect the death toll to rise further.

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to illegally annex parts of Ukraine, while Kyiv has submitted an “accelerated” application to join NATO. At the Kremlin, Putin and the pro-Moscow heads of the four Ukrainian regions inked the treaties in a sharp escalation of the war. The signing came three days after the end of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that Kyiv and the West dismissed as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies. NATO's chief said the war is at “a pivotal moment,” and that Putin’s decision was “the most serious escalation" since the war began. Russia pounded Ukrainian cities, with one strike in the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital killing 30 people and wounding 88.

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — One of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. Alex Drueke says he and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh endured three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation. But he says the final 24 hours were the toughest because of mental and emotional torture. Drueke tells The Associated Press that he and Huynh both prayed for death during the ride to an airport in Russia, unsure of what they would face. The men arrived back in the United States last week. Both traveled to Ukraine in the spring to help fight off the Russian invasion.

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. It's the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week and seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. Japan’s Defense Ministry and South Korea’s military each said they detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning. South Korea says it has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States. North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year. Experts say Pyongyang is trying to expand its weapons arsenal amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with Washington.

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will limit the use of conservatorships, the process in which guardians can be granted legal power to make life decisions for those deemed unable to make them. The new law, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Brian Maienschein drew attention after Britney Spears' conservatorship case became a national cause. It will require that judges document all alternatives to a conservatorship before granting one and give potential conservatees preference for selecting a conservator. Maienschein, who represents parts of San Diego, hopes the new law will help protect the autonomy of Californians with disabilities.

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen soldiers have appeared on Burkina Faso's state broadcaster to declare they have overthrown the country's coup leader. In a statement carried Friday night, their spokesman declared that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was no longer in charge. They say Capt. Ibrahim Traore is Burkina Faso's new leader. Damiba and his allies had overthrown the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of make the country more secure. However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months. Damiba had just returned home after addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has refused to suspend her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion. Friday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state’s abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures. Abortions were halted on Sept. 23 when Johnson ruled that a 1973 injunction must be lifted so that the Civil War-era law could be enforced. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich sought the order lifting the injunction. Planned Parenthood argued newer laws take precedence. They asked Johnson to put her ruling on hold to allow an appeal.

In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users are sharing phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. While authorities recommend that those in distress contact official emergency channels, strangers online are braving the conditions to step in and answer the pleas for help. And the family members are more than grateful. Heather Donlan says her social media post crowdsourced the person she holds responsible for saving her father's life.

Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power

HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans have protested in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group said Cuba’s internet service shut down Friday for the second time in two days, saying it appeared to be unrelated to problems from the storm but rather an attempt to keep information on the protests from spreading. People demonstrated in at least five spots in the city or on its outskirts, including the Barreras and La Gallega districts where residents blocked streets with burning tires and garbage. Power was back on in some parts of Havana that were dark Thursday, but officials gave no information on how much of the city lacked electricity.

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable. The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, which players, fans and others are concerned didn’t happen with Tagovailoa.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: S.C. TO HEAR CASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND TERROR WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. In the cases, relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey have sued Google, Twitter and Facebook. The families say the social media sites help terrorists spread their message — and radicalize new recruits. The cases are seen as an important test of a federal law that generally exempts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely

The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

More Russians flee than join Putin’s army after call-up for war

Far more Russians have fled abroad than have enlisted in the military since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the army since Putin’s Sept. 21 order for a partial call-up, Russian news services reported Tuesday. That matches an exodus of more than 200,000 Russians to neighboring Kazakhstan alone over the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Leader Telegram

Japan sends rare warning to residents to shelter after North Korea launches missile

TOKYO — North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017, prompting a rare public warning and further ratcheting up tensions over Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program. The missile launched Tuesday appears to have splashed down in waters to the east of Japan, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a news briefing, adding there were no reports of damage. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch. North...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

As Cubans demand freedom, President Díaz-Canel says he will not tolerate ‘illegitimate’ protests

As residents in Havana and other cities continue demonstrating against the government and its response to Hurricane Ian, security forces have beaten and arrested some protesters, and Cuba’s handpicked president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, warned the population that “counterrevolutionary” behavior like blocking the streets will be punished. Since the storm slammed into the westernmost past of the island, Cubans around the capital and other cities have taken to the streets marching, banging pots and pans, blocking roads and demanding the government restore basic services like electricity and...
PROTESTS
Leader Telegram

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up. “It’s been so...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Leader Telegram

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue. The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

NATO struggles with how to protect vital undersea links after Nord Stream blasts

NATO allies are struggling to work out how to better safeguard undersea critical infrastructure after the Nord Stream pipelines blasts laid bare the difficulty of monitoring facilities and identifying any attackers. The sheer scale and underwater depth of assets such as pipelines — or data cables that allow the internet to function — heighten the challenge for governments. With most systems owned by private companies, proving which government may have sponsored an attack is even more complex. ...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier parodists, The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Referendums#Rescuers#Hurricane Ian#Nato#Russian#Kremlin
Leader Telegram

Donovan, Dempsey to broadcast World Cup in US for Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Landon Donovan is teaming with Clint Dempsey again at a World Cup. The pair, who share the American record of 57 international goals, will work for Fox at this year’s tournament in Qatar. Donovan is paired with Ian Darke on one of five play-by-play teams. He joins Dempsey, hired last spring as a studio analyst. Fox announced Tuesday that the shifted World Cup opener between Qatar...
NFL
The Associated Press

Taiwan vows to respond to China’s military flight incursions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense minister on Wednesday said the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions. Responding to questions from legislators, Chiu Kuo-cheng said China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t be able to find a carrier who would offer a policy because the home was too old. He said he checked with a Florida-based insurance agent who searched and couldn’t find anything. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Army
Leader Telegram

PM Prep-Segue

LORETTA LYNN DIES AT AGE 90 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn has died. The singer who rose from poverty as the daughter of a Kentucky coal miner to become a country music icon died today at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her family says it will announce plans for a memorial later. Lynn rose to fame as a performer whose songs reflected fierce pride in her upbringing. The songs she wrote portrayed a defiantly tough woman, unafraid of taking on subjects like...
NASHVILLE, TN
Leader Telegram

Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin

HELSINKI (AP) — A city in southeastern Finland on Tuesday removed the country's last publicly displayed statue of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin following pressure from residents in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A group of construction workers in Kotka, a port city of 52,000 not far from the border with Russia, hoisted the statue into a truck and drove it away to a warehouse of a local museum. ...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

Solomons wanted China references removed before signing US deal

CANBERRA, Australia — The Solomon Islands refused to sign the U.S. government’s Pacific partnership deal until “indirect” references to the Chinese government were removed, with Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele saying his country did not want to “choose sides.” The U.S. government announced the signing of a landmark agreement between Washington and the leaders of 14 Pacific nations on September 30, which included increased cooperation on maritime security, climate change and economic development. ...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal

TOKYO (AP) — A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. The charges against Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a major figure in Japan’s movie and entertainment industry, are the latest in the unfolding corruption scandal related to last year’s Tokyo Summer Games. Kadokawa was arrested Sept. 14 on suspicion of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi with 69 million yen ($480,000). ...
SPORTS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
467
Followers
6K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy