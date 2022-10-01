Read full article on original website
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
Natale Cosenza awarded $8M after jury finds that Worcester detective fabricated evidence in conviction
A former Worcester man was awarded $8 million after a federal jury found Worcester police fabricated evidence that led to a wrongful conviction and 16 years of prison time. A federal jury awarded Natale Cosenza $8 million on Friday, Sept. 30, following a five-day trial in Worcester federal court.
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27, who has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. He faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. The jury heard evidence from Higgins in person and watched video recordings of her two interviews with police in February and May last year. Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.
