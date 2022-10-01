Read full article on original website
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011, set NL playoff field
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011 after clinching the final National League wild-card spot Monday by beating the Houston Astros 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to Yordan...
Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006
The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw...
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series
Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
Severino throws 7 no-hit frames as Yankees beat Rangers, Judge still at 61
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — While Aaron Judge is down to three more games to try to get his 62nd home run for the New York Yankees, Luis Severino was nearly perfect in a promising final start before the playoffs. Severino faced the minimum 21 batters with one walk while...
Mets welcome Padres, Phillies will visit Cardinals in NL playoffs
The National League playoff matchups are set after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 6-seed Phillies will head to Missouri to face off against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting Friday. Philadelphia is in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
AL playoff matchups set: Blue Jays host Mariners, Rays visit Guardians
The American League postseason picture is now clear after the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays in a rain-shortened game Tuesday. Tampa Bay is officially the No. 6 seed, which means it will begin the playoffs on the road against the 3-seed Cleveland Guardians. The Rays' loss also means the Seattle Mariners claim the No. 5 seed, so they will head to Canada to play the 4-seed Toronto Blue Jays.
Blue Jays set team record with 16th win vs. Red Sox this year
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs, Whit Merrifield also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card round by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Sunday. “Guys are hungry not just to get to the playoffs but to...
Yankees place Marinaccio on IL with shin injury
The New York Yankees will begin the postseason missing another key arm in their bullpen. New York is placing right-hander Ron Marinaccio on the injured list with a stress reaction in his shin, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday. Boone added that the team hopes Marinaccio will be available for a...
Nationals' Cruz plans to return for 2023
Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz isn't ready to hang it up just yet. Despite struggling to his worst offensive season since 2007, Cruz is planning to return for a 19th campaign in 2023. "If I don't feel like I am having fun, I will leave, you know?" Cruz told...
Wembanyama impresses with 37 points in exhibition action
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama didn’t wait long to make an impression. The 7-foot-4 French phenomenon from the club Metropolitans 92 blocked shots at the rim and on the perimeter, got rebounds, ran the floor, set screens, scored on a nifty spin move, showed off his ability to dribble, dove for a loose ball and even played point guard on one possession.
Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle
Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
MNF best bets: Are the 49ers still a valuable bet vs. the Rams?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Mets' Lugo wants Braves in playoffs: 'I think we're better'
Despite being overtaken by the Atlanta Braves for top spot in the NL East, New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo still believes New York is the superior club. "I think we're better than those guys, and I think we'll prove it if we face them again," Lugo told the New York Post's Mike Puma on Monday.
LAFC win Supporters' Shield for 2nd time in 4 years
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time and LAFC clinched the Supporters' Shield with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. LAFC (21-8-4) had already earned the top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye with the...
Colts' Taylor sports boot on injured ankle, hopeful of playing in TNF
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was wearing a walking boot at practice Tuesday but is still aiming to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. "I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go, you can't go," Taylor said, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."
