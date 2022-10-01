Read full article on original website
FUMC pumpkin patch is back!
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month. Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
Pet of the Week: Cuddle with Colby
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
House of Ruth
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects...
911 issues affecting Verizon customers in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Customers of Verizon in Alabama are having issues with connecting to 911 centers across the state. According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.
Dothan’s FUMC annual pumpkin patch is back!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many who frequent Main Street in Dothan, pumpkins lined up in front of First United Methodist Church means fall is officially here!. FUMC’s annual pumpkin patch offers all shapes, sizes, and colors ready to be picked. The fall festivity serves as a fundraiser for...
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area. This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year....
Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
Dothan Lodging Tax
On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an underage girl. After being forced to cancel a food giveaway last week due to a lack of donations, a local non-profit is asking for the community’s help. Jewelry Store Theft. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dothan...
Geneva County Fire | 10/3/22
According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. Willard Henderson served in World War II. The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save...
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 6 Player of the Week:. Omari Barrow (Pike County) - 239 passing yards & 3 TDs along with 2 rushing TDs. Jeb Daughtry (Houston Academy) - 32 carries for 171 yards and 1 TD. Cale Sumblin (Kinston) - 3...
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
The pedestrian plaza plans have been revealed and the public was able to give feedback on the plans. Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes. On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an underage girl. Helping Hands. Updated: 5 hours ago. After...
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison. Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.
Boil Water Notice for Cottondale beginning October 4
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A few residents in Cottondale, Florida have been issued a boil water notice that will go into affect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street going east on Broad Street to Elliot Drive, including Pippin Lane and Elliot Drive. Short Street and Chipley Street on the east side of US Highway 231, as well as Willow Street starting Register Lane North to Short Street and to 2770 Buttercup Lane are also included in the order. In total, approximately 25 houses will be affected.
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, 10/3/2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway to a male threatening a female with a gun. Officers contacted the female victim who gave details of what had occurred. An argument took place between the suspect and...
