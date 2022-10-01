Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette trying to keep the “clutter” out of their minds following win over Saltillo
Lafayette football is not where they want to be. The Commodores sit at 2-4 on the season (1-1 in Region 1-5A), but are coming off a dominant win over Saltillo in which they exploded for a season-high 56 points. The offensive explosion came exactly when the ‘Dores needed it most...
Ole Miss to celebrate baseball national championship in November
Ole Miss announces plans to celebrate its 2022 baseball national championship Nov. 9-12, surrounding the Rebels’ football game against Alabama. Highlighting the week will be members of the title team being honored at halftime of the football game, sporting their championship rings that they will receive that week. They will also participate in the Walk of Champions and other fan activities.
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.
Ole Miss moves into top 10 following win over Kentucky
Ole Miss football made a major leap in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll—jumping from No. 14 to No. 9 following a 22-19 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) crack the top 10 in the poll for the second straight season after climbing as high as No. 8 last year.
Ole Miss volleyball picks up first conference victory at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The middle blocker duo of Sasha Ratliff and Payton Brgoch was electric, stepping up to lead Ole Miss volleyball to its first conference victory, a five-set win over LSU, Saturday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (5-9, 1-3 SEC) came back and...
Judkins, Pettus earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After leading Ole Miss football to a top-10 win over Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Quinshon Judkins and Micah Pettus earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference. Judkins was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Pettus became the second Rebel blocker...
Ole Miss considered top-10 baseball program in America by D1Baseball
After years of heartbreak and what ifs, one of the most successful college baseball programs in America finally brought home a national championship for the first time this past June. In D1Baseball.com's countdown of top-100 baseball programs, the listed Ole Miss as their No. 8 program. Upon the countdown's debut in 2015, D1Baseball has attempted to asses the overall health of each college baseball program in the current era.
Lane Kiffin named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
ATLANTA – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors...
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Ole Miss' viability as an SEC West contender
Ole Miss survived Saturday against Kentucky, winning 22-19 in a game that easily could have gone the other way. The Wildcats made a number of mistakes and had several chances in the final 5 minutes to tie the game or take the lead but shot themselves in the foot time after time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
Large grass and brush fires in North Mississippi pointing to dry conditions, rising fire danger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As weather conditions start to shift, the Lafayette County Fire Department has reported multiple grass and brush fires due to dry weather. Over the weekend LCFD responded to more than three large grass fires, according to their Twitter. The fire department has been working to put out each fire as quick as possible.
thelocalvoice.net
Chicago Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny at Oxford, Mississippi Home on Woodglenn Cove
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
wtva.com
Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive
JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
