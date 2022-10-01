Look: Wisconsin high school football game decided by wild blocked field goal recovery

Senior placeholder Dawson Goodman had a game-saving hit — and unlikely game-winning touchdown haul

Sometimes in high school football, seeing is believing.

That was the case in a northwest Wisconsin high school football showdown on Friday night, when Chippewa Falls (Wisc.) beat River Falls 20-14 after its own overtime game-winning field goal attempt was blocked.

After what appeared to be a 34-yard field goal was blocked, a River Falls defensive player scooped the ball off the turf. Dawson Goodman, a senior defensive back and placeholder, jarred the it loose into the hands of a Chippewa Falls teammate, who tossed the ball back to Goodman as he was being brought down by several River Falls players.

Goodman proceeded to haul 34 yards down the right side of the field and dove into the endzone to secure the win.

River Falls (6-1) entered the game undefeated and nearly escaped with a win. The game was tied 14-14 after regulation.

Watch the play for yourself, as captured by Brandon Berg of The Chippewa Herald .