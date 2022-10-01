ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Prop HHH-funded supportive housing complexes open in LA

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCKVC_0iHe7xuh00
A patio area at PATH Metro Villas 2. | Photo courtesy of the John Stewart Co.

Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing.

The PATH Metro Villas 2 campus, which opened Friday, consists of 90 units. The Chesterfield Apartments, which opened earlier this week, added 42 for formerly unhoused seniors. Both were built with funds from Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion housing bond passed by voters in 2016.

“Permanent supportive housing week is a reminder that only homes can solve homelessness,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “With hundreds of similar units already online this year and thousands still to come by year’s end, these developments are an example of the steady drumbeat of the progress we promised to Angelenos when they said ‘yes’ to Prop HHH — and a clear marker of how far we’ve come in our mission to surge ahead with high-quality, long-term solutions to homelessness.”

Both projects provide on-site supportive services for residents.

The PATH Metro Villas contains 187 units of affordable housing and 98 interim housing beds.

“PATH Metro Villas epitomizes the partnerships that are required to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities,” said Jennifer Hark Dietz, CEO of PATH. “Through public funding, private giving, and community collaboration, we are able to end homelessness for nearly 200 people and provide them with comprehensive services to help them thrive.”

