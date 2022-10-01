Read full article on original website
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
A Mix Of Black, White, And Maroon Appears On The Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has dressed up in hundreds of ensembles since debuting in 1985. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a style that places fan-favorite “Panda” colors alongside fall-friendly maroon. Akin to both the ubiquitous “Panda” Dunks and Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Black/White” expected to...
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
Crocs Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Giving Away Thousands of Free Shoes This Week
On Oct. 23, 2017, Crocs had its first trending moment on Twitter, all thanks to “National Crocodile Day,” when fans used the moment to share their love for the shoe rather than the animal. While it was an unexpected twist, Crocs the company welcomed the idea and turned it into the official “Croc Day” the following year. “It was the first campaign that I would say was driven through fan-centricity,” said Crocs’ chief marketing officer, Heidi Cooley. The next year, “Croctober” came to fruition. For the footwear brand, fans are always at the core of its storytelling. “What we call imaginative agility,” continued...
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
This Air Jordan 1 Elevate Features Sharp “Stealth” And “Titanium” Hues
As Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series inches closer to its 40th anniversary, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate proves that heritage and modern fashion sensibilities can merge without any issue. In addition to inaugural colorways of #23’s first shoe, the updated women’s silhouette has taken on several non-original ensembles, now...
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” is dropping next month. One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan
North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
The Nike Cortez “White/Black” Features Blue Flair On The Sole Unit
The Nike Cortez is in the midst of its 50th anniversary. In addition to tapping a number of high-profile of collaborators for special editions, the vintage running sneaker has maintained a steady flow of general releases. Recently, the Forrest Gump-approved silhouette emerged in a relatively simple “White/Black” ensemble. “Light Photo...
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus
Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
This Kids-Exclusive Nike Dunk Low Adds Extra Logo Hits
From establishing a collection of nods to various HBCUs to mimicking the Japanese style of Sashiko embroidery, The Swoosh continues to build out its ever-expansive roster of Nike Dunk propositions. Refusing to neglect the youth’s ability to partake in one of the most heralded silhouettes of the year, the Beaverton-based brand is employing a multitude of Swooshes to aid this grade school model in its inception.
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Crosshairs” Is For The Sharpshooters
While it remains to be seen if the Nike Zoom GT Cut’s successor will be as strenuous to cop as the original, The Swoosh continues to employ a multitude of aesthetics onto the Zoom GT Cut 2 via a multi-color ensemble. Centered around a neutral-toned tan mesh upper, down-the-sight...
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adds Navy And Teal To Its Wardrobe
Following a string of reconstructed styles, the Nike SB Blazer Mid is back in its original skin. And for one of its upcoming Fall/Winter releases, the silhouette is keeping it simple with a blue-dominant colorway. Here, navy is used heavily throughout the shoe, dressing not just the lining and branding...
Two Basketball Icons Merge On The Nike Air Force 1 “Command Force”
Over the course of its 40 year history, the Nike Air Force 1 has made references to dozens of other products from the Swoosh. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in a color combination and theme drawing inspiration from the Air Command Force from 1991. Co-signed by David Robinson...
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
Nike’s Warning Label Series Transitions To The SB Ishod
As The Swooshes’ latest signature skateboarding athlete, Ishod Wair has wasted no time since last November delving out his first silhouettes roster of colorways. From borrowing the tonal spectrums of his hometown New York teams to proposing more simplified offerings, the Nike SB Ishod is joining the brand’s latest in-brand collection featuring the inclusion of warning labels.
