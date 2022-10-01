Friday, September 30th High School Football Stats

CAM 60, Exira-EHK 18

The Cougars go to 3-1 in the district behind a huge 2nd quarter. The defending state champs turned an 8-6 1st quarter advantage into a 52-6 halftime lead with a 44 point spree. Chase Spieker went 12/15 for 194 yards with 5 TD’s and no interceptions. Austin Williams ran 8 times for 100 yards and a score. Jack Follmann had two touchdowns among his nine attempts for 47 yards. Follmann added four catches for 55 yards and a score. Sam Foreman had 116 receiving yards on six grabs with two TD’s. Foreman posted 8.5 tackles and two sacks. CAM forced three turnovers.

Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Audubon stays in the hunt in the 8-Player, District 10 title race with a 3-1 league mark. They’ll have a big showdown with unbeaten West Harrison next week. Sophomore QB Aaron Olsen tallied 222 yards on 24 carries with five TD’s. Evan Alt found the end zone three times and spanned 99 yards on 11 tries. Manny Beisswenger ran four times for 84 yards and a score. Colin Hartl took his only carry 34 yards to the house. Beisswenger caught a 61 yard pass. The Wheelers were 3/3 through the air. Gavin Larsen made 10 tackles. Evan Alt had 8 stops. Sawyer McClain-Toft recovered a fumble.

SW Valley 21, Earlham 0

The Timberwolves improve to 5-1 with their third straight shutout and fourth in the last five weeks. Evan Timmerman ran 30 times for 208 yards and three scores. Isaac Currin added 75 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Riverside 46, Missouri Valley 6

The Bulldogs led 13-0 after one and then blew the game wide open with a 27 point 2nd quarter. Grady Jeppesen went 14/21 for 181 yards with three TD’s and no interceptions. Jaxon Gordon had one of the best night’s of his young career with four TD carries. Gordon ran 32 times for 114 yards. Ayden Salais made six catches for 82 yards. Salais, Aiden Bell, and Taven Moore had one touchdown catch apiece.

Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0

The Bulldogs have posted back-back-shutouts. In district play they are outscoring opponents 159-3. Ben Gordon ran for 106 yards and three scores on nine rushes. Ben Gilliland was 6/9 through the air for 136 yards and two TD’s. Caleb Moore intercepted a pass and returned a punt 51 yards.

Glenwood 30, Winterset 7

The Rams used a balanced offensive effort to rack up 363 yards. Three different players had at least 40 yards rushnig led by Tristan Meier’s 14 carries for 64 yards. Cass Godbout ran 12 times for 42 yards and two TD’s. Kayden Anderson completed passes to seven different receivers and tallied 189 passing yards. Payton Longmeyer made six catches for 84 yards and had a 42 yard punt return.