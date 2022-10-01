Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak

(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday.

The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats.

It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis.

At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19.

Caden Moore scored the touchdown that put Cambridge on top.

The Cambridge Bobcats beat the Union Local Jets in an outstanding battle 35-33.

This is the Jets first loss of the season.

Jaksan Price broke three more Union Local records in Friday night’s game, one making him the all-time leading rusher in Jets history.

