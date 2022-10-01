The Bulletin spoke with author and environmentalist Bill McKibben about the climate crisis in New Hampshire, the state’s role in addressing it, and why he believes biomass is a dumb way to do it. McKibben lives in Vermont and has written extensively about climate change for the New Yorker, the Guardian, and the New York […] The post Q&A: Environmentalist Bill McKibben on New Hampshire and the climate crisis appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 MINUTES AGO