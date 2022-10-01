Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t...
Q&A: Environmentalist Bill McKibben on New Hampshire and the climate crisis
The Bulletin spoke with author and environmentalist Bill McKibben about the climate crisis in New Hampshire, the state’s role in addressing it, and why he believes biomass is a dumb way to do it. McKibben lives in Vermont and has written extensively about climate change for the New Yorker, the Guardian, and the New York […] The post Q&A: Environmentalist Bill McKibben on New Hampshire and the climate crisis appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0