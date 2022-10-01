ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 5

In Week 5 of fantasy football, there are plenty of exploitable matchups. It’s all about finding the right guy against the right team. It’s Week 5 of the NFL and fantasy football season. If you’re down on your team already, just remember there’s plenty of football left.
NFL
FanSided

Georgia loses yet another star to injury for Auburn matchup

With the Auburn Tigers looming on the schedule, the Georgia Bulldogs will be without a star defender for the game, defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Oh boy, the Georgia Bulldogs can’t catch a break. The defending national champions are about to face Auburn and will be without Jalen Carter. The...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy