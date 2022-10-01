ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Connecticut woman gives birth to son on flight to Dominican Republic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it’s because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn’t expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn’t due for...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy