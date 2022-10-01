Read full article on original website
‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
AMBER Alert: Missing children Aleeah Patrock and Vincent Patrock may be in New Jersey after mom Alexandra Vincent took them in Maine
NEWARK, N.J. — Two missing children from Maine may be in New Jersey, police say. Maine State Police say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken from Saco, Maine, by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Vincent and the children are believed to be in a...
Connecticut woman gives birth to son on flight to Dominican Republic
HARTFORD, Conn. — Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it’s because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn’t expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn’t due for...
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
