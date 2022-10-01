The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO