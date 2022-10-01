Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022
The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
RELATED PEOPLE
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
Popculture
Antonio Inoki, NJPW Founder and Japan Wrestling Legend, Dead at 79
Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and an icon for professional wrestling, has died according to a report from Yahoo Japan. Tributes and praise for the wrestling legend quickly flooded social media, honoring a name that stands among the pillars of the pro wrestling industry. Inoki was...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
Comments / 0