Parkland, FL

CBS Miami

"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November 3rd General Election

MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.In Miami- Dade, more than 400 thousand 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots are on the way to voters."For us, the election is here. Tomorrow we'll already have people returning their ballots. So from our perspective, the election is here," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.   She said those who have requested a ballot should...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case

The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Times

Smoking ban expands

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
News Break
Politics
Miami New Times

Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say

It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven

Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
PARKLAND, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Residential garbage cart replacement program

The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
WEST PARK, FL
waste360.com

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
