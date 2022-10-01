Read full article on original website
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November 3rd General Election
MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.In Miami- Dade, more than 400 thousand 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots are on the way to voters."For us, the election is here. Tomorrow we'll already have people returning their ballots. So from our perspective, the election is here," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. She said those who have requested a ballot should...
Miami New Times
Fire Fight: Mayor and Firefighter Unions Joust Over Little Gables Annexation
The prospect of Coral Gables annexing the Little Gables community has already generated years of heated debate, but tensions flared further in recent weeks thanks to a public conflict between Coral Gables’ mayor and two local firefighter unions that say annexation is a dangerous plan. The 205-acre community, which...
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Florida principal accused of leaving guns unattended in conference room at Parkland school
A Parkland, Florida, principal is facing criminal charges after leaving her guns in a school conference room, not far from where Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 people.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
South Florida Times
Smoking ban expands
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
Miami New Times
Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say
It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities in and Around Parkland
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All proceeds go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven
Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
communitynewspapers.com
Residential garbage cart replacement program
The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
waste360.com
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
