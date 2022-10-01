Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian: Biden to visit storm-ravaged southwest Florida on Wednesday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are slated to visit southwest Florida on Wednesday, one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa as a deadly Category 4 storm. According to the president’s public schedule, the pair will visit Fort Myers, where they will...
Could another storm form in the Atlantic? A look at the final stretch of hurricane season
Hurricane Ian has left its mark on Florida.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
South Korean reprisal launch blows up after North's success. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.
Comments / 0