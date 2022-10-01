Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball survives late Hickman rally
Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls tennis prepares for Class 1 District 8 final against Helias
Looking ahead to the girls tennis Class 1 District 8 final, Tolton will face Helias at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City after winning its previous match against Osage on Monday. Both teams have have been in great form as of late. Tolton holds a 9-6 record, while Helias sits...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls golf wins Spartan Ryder Cup
Rock Bridge girls golf won the team championship at the Spartan Ryder Cup on Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. The Bruins shot 34-over 247 to win the event. Scores for all teams were calculated by the sums of a best-ball, scramble and shamble round.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer entering stretch of crucial SEC East matchups
With the Southeastern Conference Tournament coming up at the end of the month, Missouri sits at a critical juncture in its schedule with six regular-season matches remaining. The Tigers have three points through four SEC matches, with a win against Auburn on Sept. 16 and a draw against Mississippi State on Friday.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet. “Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you’ve gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis beats Timberland, moves on to face Hickman in district final
Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb that reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”. On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Bruins’ girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinals Tuesday at Bethel Park.
Columbia Missourian
Two Columbia College athletes named AMC Player of the Week
Columbia College had a pair of athletes pick up American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards across two sports. Columbia volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira earned the AMC Setter of the Week honor, and women’s soccer’s Victoria Heus was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week.
Columbia Missourian
South Carolina dominates in sweep of MU volleyball
With her team’s back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers’ Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina’s defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker
One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College men’s and women’s golf claim titles at Cougar Classic
No. 23 Columbia College men’s golf and No. 24 women’s golf each finished the second and final day of the Columbia Cougar Classic atop the leaderboard Tuesday. It was the first win of the season for the men’s team, while the women’s team has won each of its four tournaments this season.
Columbia Missourian
Hollenbach named SEC Freshman of the Week after six-save performance
Missouri freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was announced as the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 7. Hollenbach started her week with three saves on Sunday against Vanderbilt in a 2-0 loss before coming up big for the Tigers against No. 21 Mississippi State on Friday night.
Columbia Missourian
Wayne R. McCoy Feb. 28, 1947 — Sept. 23, 2022
Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy....
Columbia Missourian
E. Joyce Schule Dec. 20, 1942 — Sept. 15, 2022
E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
Columbia Missourian
63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend
The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Columbia Missourian
Red Top Christian Church celebrates its bicentennial with song and prayer
More than 200 people gathered Sunday at the Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville to celebrate its bicentennial. The aptly named church is the oldest Disciples of Christ congregation west of the Mississippi River.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department responding to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown.
Columbia Missourian
Laws shouldn't restrict access to polls for Missouri voters
Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me. I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in...
Columbia Missourian
He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K
When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in. Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.
Columbia Missourian
Latinx student organization opens its arms to everyone
Members of the Association of Latin@ American Students are working to raise their profile on the MU campus. The student-run organization is reaching the community through various events and recently hosted a festival for Hispanic Heritage Month in the MU Student Center.
