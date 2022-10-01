Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO