Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
