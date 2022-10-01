Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far
The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
Popculture
Antonio Inoki, NJPW Founder and Japan Wrestling Legend, Dead at 79
Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and an icon for professional wrestling, has died according to a report from Yahoo Japan. Tributes and praise for the wrestling legend quickly flooded social media, honoring a name that stands among the pillars of the pro wrestling industry. Inoki was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results for September 30, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE star commented on WWE possibly introducing a women’s mid-card title.”. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour
WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland, at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. Here is the card for that show:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Imperium vs. The Usos and...
411mania.com
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preston Vance To Andrade: If You Don’t Like It In AEW, Leave!
Preston ’10’ Vance has given some solid advice to Andrade El Idolo following weeks of the latter teasing frustration in AEW. El Idolo joined AEW last year but has teased wanting out of the company in recent weeks. The former NXT Champion has liked tweets suggesting he is...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Future Plans For Daniel Cormier After Extreme Rules 2022
Fans will likely not have seen the last of Daniel Cormier after he officiates the Fight Pit during this Saturday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Cormier, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, will oversee the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside an MMA-style cage. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/3/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. Primal...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Brings Back Tank On SmackDown, Max Dupri Turns On Maximum Male Models
Shotzi brought back her signature tank entrance on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The former WWE NXT Superstar used her old entrance ahead of her match with Bayley. Ultimately, Shotzi lost to Bayley, and was attacked by Damage CTRL after. You can check out some highlights from the segment...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan For Lack Of AEW Bookings
Add FTR to the fluid list of AEW wrestlers calling out their boss. On Saturday, FTR competed at the NJPW Royal Quest event, defeating Aussie Open to retain their IWGP titles. Following the match, Dax Harwood proceeded to get on the microphone to call out AEW President Tony Khan for FTR’s lack of booking. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
Comments / 0