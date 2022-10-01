ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Broadmoor Elementary dedicates track to honor memory of former student

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUi7Q_0iHe4LmE00

The track at Broadmoor Elementary School in Lafayette is now named "Parker's Path."

Friends, family, faculty and students gathered to participate in the ceremony dedicating the school track to Parker Rivera, a student who lost his battle to cancer in 2015.

As students sang a re-written version of Johnny Cash's "Walk the Line," pictures of Parker were displayed during the check presentation for the money raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital and the dedication ceremony itself.

Broadmoor elementary also raised money by having a t-shirt sale and coin drive.

The thoughtful dedication is an honor, preserving the memory of Parker Rivera.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
etxview.com

STORY AND PHOTO GALLERY: Jeanerette Pastor drops blessings from above

Following a particularly wet season in Jeanerette, local pastor gave back to the community through a blessing of the crops. Rev. Alexander Albert, the pastor at St. John The Evangelist in Jeanerette, Louisiana, blessed sugar cane crops, a meal, and the water used to spray over the crops. The event...
JEANERETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KPLC TV

Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
JENNINGS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy