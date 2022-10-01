Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO
ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
Major discount grocery store chain just opened another new location in Georgia
Residents living or working in southwest Georgia now have another option when it comes to getting their groceries. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened another new location in Georgia.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors
City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
southgatv.com
Cook mourns late SRO
ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
Tifton, October 03 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
'Wannabe cop' looks back at unexpected and unorthodox career in law enforcement
ALBANY — The Western genre is not without its share of movies with the theme of a preacher picking up a gun to right the wrongs in a town, with Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” being perhaps the most famous, and “Heaven With a Gun” starring Glenn Ford being another of the type.
WALB 10
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
WCTV
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
WCTV
Man wounded in Valdosta shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who was upset over “rental charges,” waited for a woman to arrive at her workplace before shooting her Tuesday afternoon, said Tallahassee Police. 33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested and faces a charge of attempted homicide. Police responded to the Blue Cascade Apartments...
douglasnow.com
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot
Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
vsuspectator.com
OPINION: Keep the faith in Jackson
The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.
