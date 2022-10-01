ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

southgatv.com

Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO

ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors

City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Cook mourns late SRO

ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
COOK COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Tifton, October 03 High School 🏐 Game Notice

TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise

ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot

Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
DOUGLAS, GA
vsuspectator.com

OPINION: Keep the faith in Jackson

The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.
VALDOSTA, GA

