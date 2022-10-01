Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago,...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came...
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that...
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
Covid frontline workers find relief through government payment
More than 1 million Minnesota frontline workers will get bonus payments of nearly $500 starting this week. This is a thank-you gift from the state that arrives more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started. According to state officials approximately over 1 million people will get $487.45 each. According to reports, the state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The pandemic took place a little over two years ago, and although the payment is late and to some even small, many workers are happy.
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a...
Teacher of the Year nominations are now open
Nominations for Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year are now open. Nominations are open through November 14th, the winning teacher will be named at a ceremony May 7th, 2023 at the Saint Paul. RiverCentre. You can nominate the outstanding educator in your life online at https://educationminnesota.org/. Around The Web. Ads...
Frontline worker pay: $487 payments to start heading out Wednesday
Governor Tim Walz announced 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials will begin sending payments Wednesday, October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help...
Lake Country Power launches Education Improvement Program, offering up to $100,000 grants to schools
Lake Country Power’s board of directors recently approved a new grant program where local school districts may apply for grants up to $100,000 through “unclaimed capital credit” funds. There are more than 30 schools in the coop’s service territory who can apply. The Education Improvement Program...
